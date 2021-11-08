Former Punsup chief Pangota shot at in Patti; hospitalised

A former chairman of Punjab State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (Punsup) received two bullet injuries when fired at by three unidentified men near Patti by-pass around 5.30am on Sunday.

Kuldeep Singh Pangota, 55, who served as Punsup chairman during the last SAD-BJP government, was on the way from his village to Patti city when the incident took place. Police said Pangota received bullet injuries on his leg and another under his ear. He was rushed to Patti civil hospital where his condition is stated to be ‘stable’.

Pangota was driving a Toyota Innova car to Patti city when three unidentified persons in a white Mahindra Scorpio vehicle allegedly waylaid him and opened fire. Pangota, however, managed to save his life by speeding his vehicle away. “They had their faces covered and fired thrice. Their vehicle was without a number plate,” said Pangota.

Patti deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kuljinder Singh said, “Investigations to find out the motive and identity of the accused in on.” A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered against unidentified attackers at the Patti city police station.