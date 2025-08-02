Former SAD leader and Gillco MD Ranjit Singh Gill joins BJP

Two weeks after resigning from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), real estate baron and former SAD general secretary Ranjit Singh Gill joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday. The induction ceremony was held at the residence of Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh, where Saini welcomed Gill into the BJP fold. Ranjit Singh Gill (HT File)

Welcoming Gill, Saini said, “All good people who are impressed by the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and the performance of BJP-ruled states are joining the BJP’s development-oriented journey. Ranjit Singh Gill enjoys strong popularity in Kharar due to his social service initiatives. He will be given due respect and ample opportunities to serve the people through the BJP platform”

Gill resigned from SAD primary membership on July 18, expressing dissatisfaction with the party’s deviation from its core values and disconnect with grassroots workers. Once a close aide of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Gill contested the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections in 2017 and 2022 from Kharar but was unsuccessful.

Gill is the founder of the Gillco Group, established in 2001, which has developed various residential, commercial, entertainment, and educational projects across Mohali district, with an estimated worth exceeding ₹74 crore.