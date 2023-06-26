Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Former sarpanch’s son shot dead in Hisar

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 26, 2023 04:16 AM IST

Sharing details, police said two men arrived at the house of former sarpanch’s son in Hisar in a car and asked his wife about his whereabouts after barging in

The son of a former sarpanch was allegedly shot dead by two assailants at his house in Nangthala village in Hisar on Saturday night, police officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Jai Parkash alias JP.

Sharing details, police said two men arrived at Jai Parkash’s house in a car and asked his wife about his whereabouts after barging in. After his wife informed them that her husband was sleeping in his room, the duo made their way inside.

“The assailants first enquired JP about his well-being and then they fired shots aiming at his chest. He was taken to a private hospital in Hisar, from where he was rushed to Maharaja Agrasen medical college in Agroha, where doctors declared him dead,” police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said.

A murder case has been registered against unknown assailants and efforts are on to identify and arrest them.

