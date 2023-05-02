Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBI seizes 20 crore from premises of former PSU head

ByPTI, New Delhi
May 02, 2023 11:52 PM IST

The CBI has seized more than 20 crore in cash during searches on the premises of Rajinder Kumar Gupta, former chairperson and managing director (CMD) of public sector undertaking WAPCOS Limited, officials said Tuesday.

CBI raided at least 19 locations in Delhi, Chandigarh, and Panchkula, and seized more than 20 crore on Tuesday. (ANI)

Gupta was booked recently for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

After registering the FIR against Gupta and his family members, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) teams conducted searches on his premises where 20 crore cash was seized in addition to documents related to properties and other valuables, they said.

WAPCOS, earlier known as Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited, is a central public-sector enterprise wholly owned by the government under the administrative control of the ministry of Jal Shakti.

