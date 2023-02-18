Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Formulate better plans to develop Kurukshetra: Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya

Formulate better plans to develop Kurukshetra: Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya

Published on Feb 18, 2023 12:52 AM IST

“An action plan should be chalked out for Kurukshetra on the lines of Varanasi...,” Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatrayaya said while presiding over the meeting of the KDB management at Haryana Raj Bhavan.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya, who is also the chairman of the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB), has said that better plans should be formulated to develop Kurukshetra and promote it on the world map informing people about the importance of this place.
Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya, who is also the chairman of the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB), has said that better plans should be formulated to develop Kurukshetra and promote it on the world map informing people about the importance of this place. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya, who is also the chairman of the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB), has said that better plans should be formulated to develop Kurukshetra and promote it on the world map informing people about the importance of this place.

“An action plan should be chalked out for Kurukshetra on the lines of Varanasi...,” governor Dattatraya said while presiding over the meeting of the KDB management at Haryana Raj Bhavan.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, Lok Sabha MP Nayab Singh Saini, MLA Subhash Sudha, and senior officers and board members were present in the meeting.

A total of 20 agenda items were placed in the meeting on which decisions were taken unanimously. The booklet of ‘International Gita Mahotsav-2022’ was also released.

The governor directed that a booklet should also be prepared on the role of 134 pilgrimage centres of 48-kos of Kurukshetra and structural infrastructure should also be developed in these areas to provide benefits to the maximum number of people. He said that the meeting of the Kurukshetra Development Board would be organised every year to take time to time decisions regarding the development of the board.

“As many villages are connected with the Kurukshetra Development Board, an action plan should be prepared to develop Kurukshetra,” he added.

Khattar said that the International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav will be organised in Australia in April.

He said the state government has been taking steps to spread the knowledge of Gita globally. In this series, the International Gita Mahotsav was celebrated with much fanfare in Mauritius, England and Canada.

Khattar said that information centres should be set up at important places like Panchkula, Gurugram, Kurukshetra and Rakhigarhi to give tourism-related information to the people.

The chief minister said that a statue of Maharishi Dadhichi would be installed and that a rest house would also be constructed near the office of the KDB.

