Four armed men rob family of cash, gold in Mohali’s Zirakpur

Four armed men robbed cash and gold jewellery worth ₹15 lakh after holding a mother-son duo and their maid hostage at Sharma Estate, Lohgarh, in Zirakpur on Thursday morning.

Naresh Rani, 60, told the police that her husband, Jaydev Goyal, was already away at work, while she, her son, Kapil Goyal, 40, and their maid were home.

Around 11.30am, she saw a masked man fighting with her maid and thought her husband had returned home. But she realised he was a stranger and soon three more masked men, brandishing swords and guns, barged into their house.

Police said holding a sword against Kapil’s neck, the men demanded all the cash and jewellery in the house, which Naresh yielded for her son’s safety. The robbers then tied up Naresh and the maid as well, and went on to rummage through the house for more valuables.

After holding the trio hostage for an hour, they fled on their motorcycles, which was captured on a neighbour’s CCTV camera, while the victims’ camera was non-functional.

After receiving information, superintendent of police (Rural) Dr Ravjot Kaur Grewal, Zirakpur DSP Amroz Singh and SHO inspector Omkar Singh Brar reached the house, along with a forensic team.

Naresh said her husband, Jaydev Goyal, retired as deputy general manager from Union Bank and is currently working as an assistant manager at Muthoot Finance in Sector 35, Chandigarh. As there was a wedding in the family, he had recently taken out 25 tolas of gold jewellery from his locker at work. This was among the ornaments stolen by the robbers.

Grewal said a robbery case had been registered and a manhunt had been launched to nab the accused with the help of forensic clues. CCTV footage from neighbouring houses was also being checked, she added.