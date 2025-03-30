Four arrested, 48 liquor bottles recovered in Kharar search operation

As many as four persons were arrested for non-verification of tenants and for possessing 48 bottles of liquor, which is above the permissible limits, during a Cordon and Search Operation conducted by Mohali police at Shivjot Enclave, Kharar, on Saturday. The operation, conducted in line with the ongoing “Yudh Nasheya Virudh” campaign, was supervised by special director general of police (DGP) (law and order) Arpit Shukla. (HT Photo)

The operation, conducted in line with the ongoing “Yudh Nasheya Virudh” campaign, was supervised by special director general of police (DGP) (law and order) Arpit Shukla. Deputy inspector general (DIG) Ropar Range, Harcharan Singh Bhullar, along with senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek, led the operation.

During the operation, four FIRs were lodged, of which two were under the Excise Act for possessing liquor above the permissible limits and the other two under Section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for non-verification of tenants, resulting in the arrest of four individuals.

Seven suspicious persons and four vehicles, including one car and three two-wheelers, were also rounded up.

The search team included one superintendent of police (SP), four deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), 14 inspectors/station house officers (SHOs) and 250 non-gazetted officers/executive police officers (NGOs/EPOs).

Supriti Sharma, a resident, shared, “Our houses were searched by the police without prior notice, but we cooperated fully because we support this initiative.”

Addressing the media, Bhullar emphasised the importance of community cooperation in tackling illegal activities. “We urge everyone to discreetly share information with us. The government’s initiative aims to prevent students from engaging in unlawful activities. We are committed to conducting daily operations and regularly sending individuals to rehabilitation centres,” he said.

Bhullar further stated that the area was predominantly occupied by tenants living in rented accommodations and paying guest (PG) facilities. He highlighted that 252 gram panchayats in the Rupnagar police range had passed resolutions, pledging not to support drug traffickers and to make their villages drug-free. Among these are 100 panchayats in Mohali, 70 in Rupnagar and 82 in Fatehgarh Sahib.

“The campaign against drugs will continue relentlessly until Punjab is free from this menace,” asserted Bhullar.