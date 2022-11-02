Four arrested for embezzling 10 lakh received under RMSA in Punjab

Four people, including two officials of the education department, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly embezzling ₹10.01 lakh received under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA).

A spokesperson of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said the accused were identified as Rakesh Gupta, currently posted as principal of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Bhagowal in Gurdaspur; Rampal, now posted as principal of Government Senior Secondary School Kathlor in Pathankot and two others identified as Jatinder Kumar and Mukesh Mahajan.

During investigation of this case, it was found that Rakesh and Rampal, while being posted at the government in-service training centre in Gurdaspur, had received the grant under RMSA for the centre. But both of them in connivance with Jatinder and Mukesh prepared bogus bills of fake firms to usurp funds, said the spokesperson. The accused transferred the government money to their personal bank accounts, thus misappropriating the funds.