Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four arrested for embezzling 10 lakh received under RMSA in Punjab

Four arrested for embezzling 10 lakh received under RMSA in Punjab

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 02, 2022 04:41 AM IST

During investigation of this case, it was found that Rakesh and Rampal, while being posted at the government in-service training centre in Gurdaspur, had received the grant under RMSA for the centre

Four people, including two officials of the education department, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly embezzling 10.01 lakh received under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA). (Image for representational purpose)
ByPTI, Chandigarh

Four people, including two officials of the education department, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly embezzling 10.01 lakh received under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA).

A spokesperson of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said the accused were identified as Rakesh Gupta, currently posted as principal of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Bhagowal in Gurdaspur; Rampal, now posted as principal of Government Senior Secondary School Kathlor in Pathankot and two others identified as Jatinder Kumar and Mukesh Mahajan.

During investigation of this case, it was found that Rakesh and Rampal, while being posted at the government in-service training centre in Gurdaspur, had received the grant under RMSA for the centre. But both of them in connivance with Jatinder and Mukesh prepared bogus bills of fake firms to usurp funds, said the spokesperson. The accused transferred the government money to their personal bank accounts, thus misappropriating the funds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP