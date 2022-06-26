Four arrested for gambling in Chandigarh

Police arrested four men for gambling near Vivek High School in Sector 38 on Friday. A total of ₹34,700 in cash were recovered from the accused, Ishwar Singh, 53, and Sunil Kumar, 44, of Dadumajra Colony; Surender, 43, of Sector 25; and Rajeev Kumar, 44, of Sector 56. They were booked under the Gambling Act at the Sector-39 police station and later released on bail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other short notes from the region:

Anandpur Sahib resident caught with 290 gm opium

Chandigarh The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested an Anandpur Sahib resident after recovering 290 gm opium from his possession. Harkaran Singh, alias Karan, was arrested from near the Sector 55/56 dividing road. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Sector-39 police station.

School, college students visit ICCC

Chandigarh Around 70 students and research scholars from city’s government schools and Punjab Engineering College (PEC) visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) on Saturday. The visit was organised by the Chandigarh Smart City Limited as part of the seventh anniversary of Smart Cities Mission. The students were given demonstration of various services and educated about the availability of open data that can be used for research and development. A quiz was organised and winners were presented appreciation certificates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chetna Manch holds discussion on PU’s status

Chandigarh Chetna Manch Chandigarh organised a discussion on “The existing and prospective status of Panjab University” at Convention Centre, Sector 36-B, on Saturday. Around 100 people participated in the discussion, where Kuldip Puri, professor, University School of Open Learning, and Chetna Manch president PDS Uppal and secretary SK Khosla shared their views. Khosla said the proposed central status for PU will harm its heritage and democratic structure, while Uppal said Punjab government should pay its share regularly and fulfil its obligations.

1975 emergency darkest phase of Indian history, says Sharma

Chandigarh The Chandigarh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday held an event to mark the 47th anniversary of the 1975 emergency in India. The event was presided over by former Haryana education minister Ram Vilas Sharma, and attended by local BJP chief Arun Sood and leader Sanjay Tandon. In his address, Sharma said the 21-month-long emergency was engraved in the Indian history as its darkest phase and was a stigma on the Indian democracy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Idol desecration: Two Manimajra men held

Chandigarh Police have arrested two Manimajra residents for allegedly desecrating an idol. The accused, identified as Dinesh, 20, and Naresh, 28, are residents of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, and sell vegetables at the Sector-26 market, said police. According to police, during preliminary questioning, the accused revealed that they had found the idol on the banks of Ghaggar river near Nada Sahib gurdwara. They have been booked under Section 295-A (outraging religious feelings) of the IPC at the IT Park police station and will be produced before a court on Sunday.

Blood camp held at PGIMER

Chandigarh The Thalassaemic Charitable Trust organised its 253rd blood donation camp at PGIMER on Saturday. A total of 64 units of blood were donated at the camp, which was organised in coordination with PGIMER’s department of transfusion medicine and in line with all Covid guidelines. As many as 20 employees of Scott-Edil Pharmacia, Baddi, also donated blood at the camp.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

__________________

RTIF helps establish classrooms

Chandigarh The Round Table India Foundation (RTIF) has established 14 classrooms at government schools in Mohali, Patiala and Baddi under its Freedom Through Education project. The project is aimed at providing physical infrastructure to schools for quality education facilities for the underprivileged children. Among those present at the inauguration of the classrooms were Moriya Philips, national president, RTIF; Hitesh Bansal, area chairman; and Hemant Aggarwal, chairman, Chandigarh Chapter, Chandigarh United Round Table 270. The local chapter of RTIF also distributed 111 cycles among meritorious and needy children of schools in Baddi and nearby areas.