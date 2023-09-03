Four accused have been nabbed after a 25-year-old youth was murdered in Abohar in Fazilka district on Friday night, police said. Punjab crime: 25-yr-old murdered in Abohar, 4 held

As per the complaint lodged by the victim’s kin, Sunil Kumar of Ajimgarh village was called outside his home by an unknown man last night. When Kumar stepped out, a group of around 20 men attacked him with sharp-edged weapons causing severe injuries. The attackers managed to flee after committing the crime.

Sunil’s relatives took him to the civil hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him brought dead, police added.

“The deceased had some dispute with one of the accused arrested over an issue. Police have arrested Krishan Kumar, Radhe Sham, Rupinder and Sameer Takk, all natives of Azimgarh village, while a manhunt is on to arrest the rest of their accomplices,” said Manjeet Singh Dhesi, senior superintendent of police, Fazilka.

Three of the accused belong to one family. Krishan and his two sons Radhe and Rupinder, along with the fourth accused, have been booked under sections 302 (murder), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. The victim’s body was handed over to his family after post-mortem.

The deceased was married and had a three-month-old daughter.