Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Four arrested in Kapurthala jewellery shop robbery case

ByHT Correspondent, Kapurthala
Jun 20, 2025 09:52 AM IST

SSP said a team was formed under the supervision of SP Prabhjot Singh Virk. “Using technical cell support and human intelligence, the primary accused, Jonny of Ferozepur was taken into custody from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

In Kapurthala, police have arrested four people in connection with a robbery at a jewellery shop where gold ornaments worth over 60 lakh were stolen on June 8.

In Kapurthala, police have arrested four people in connection with a robbery at a jewellery shop where gold ornaments worth over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60 lakh were stolen on June 8. (Getty Images/ Representational image)
In Kapurthala, police have arrested four people in connection with a robbery at a jewellery shop where gold ornaments worth over 60 lakh were stolen on June 8. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said they recovered 8 lakh cash, 3 kg silver and 4.5 tolas of gold ornaments from the possession of the accused.

He said the theft occurred on June 8 at Ajay Kumar’s shop located at Lahori Gate, Kapurthala following which the FIR was registered.

Toora said a team was formed under the supervision of SP Prabhjot Singh Virk. “Using technical cell support and human intelligence, the primary accused, Jonny of Ferozepur was taken into custody from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Based on his interrogation, Amandeep Singh was arrested on June 17 from Kangra, and the Hyundai car used in the theft was also recovered,” he said.

He added that investigation revealed that the accused sold the stolen gold and silver to jewellers Dharmapal and his son Rahul Sharma of Mallanwala in Ferozepur district. Both were apprehended and the stolen items were recovered.

Police have named three more individuals in the FIR. As many as 20 cases of robbery were registered against the main accused, Jonny, in different districts.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Four arrested in Kapurthala jewellery shop robbery case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On