Four arrested in Kapurthala jewellery shop robbery case

In Kapurthala, police have arrested four people in connection with a robbery at a jewellery shop where gold ornaments worth over ₹60 lakh were stolen on June 8. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said they recovered ₹8 lakh cash, 3 kg silver and 4.5 tolas of gold ornaments from the possession of the accused.

He said the theft occurred on June 8 at Ajay Kumar’s shop located at Lahori Gate, Kapurthala following which the FIR was registered.

Toora said a team was formed under the supervision of SP Prabhjot Singh Virk. “Using technical cell support and human intelligence, the primary accused, Jonny of Ferozepur was taken into custody from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Based on his interrogation, Amandeep Singh was arrested on June 17 from Kangra, and the Hyundai car used in the theft was also recovered,” he said.

He added that investigation revealed that the accused sold the stolen gold and silver to jewellers Dharmapal and his son Rahul Sharma of Mallanwala in Ferozepur district. Both were apprehended and the stolen items were recovered.

Police have named three more individuals in the FIR. As many as 20 cases of robbery were registered against the main accused, Jonny, in different districts.