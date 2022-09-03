Four arrested with 1 kg heroin in Ambala
The two of the accused from Deha Colony in Ambala City are siblings, while the third was also a relative; heroin was recovered from a checkpoint on NH-44
Police’s Crime Investigation Agency-2 unit arrested four persons from Ambala Cantonment after recovering 1 kg heroin, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said on Friday.
The accused, Anwar, Anjali and Rekha, all from Deha Colony in Ambala City, and their Patiala-based driver Rajbir were presented before a magistrate that sent them to three days of police remand.
Unit in-charge Sandeep Kumar said Anwar and Anjali are siblings, while Rekha is the latter’s mother-in-law, whose son is already in jail in a drug case.
“A case was registered against four of them under sections of the Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act at Parao police station. The family has been involved in several drugs and theft cases in the past,” the inspector added.
Randhawa further said they were arrested from a checkpoint on NH-44 under the limits of Parao police station from a Patiala-registered Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire SUV and 400 gm of the drug was found on Anwar and 300 gm each was recovered from Anjali and Rekha.
“They were expected to deliver here and their supplier is being traced, whose identity will be disclosed later. The driver, Rajbir is a son of a railway employee living in the railway quarters at Shambhu railway station. He used to charge ₹15,000 per round,” he added.
Detailing the past recoveries, the SP said that 92 drug cases had been registered and 111 accused arrested between January 1 to September 1.
“Our police have undertaken combing operations in Deha Colonies in City and Cantt and other hotspots of drug trafficking, and have attached properties worth ₹4 crore belonging to 5 accused in the drug cases,” he added.
