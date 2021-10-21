Four arrested with 10 stolen motorcycles in Sangrur

Police in Sangrur on Wednesday arrested four men allegedly involved in vehicle theft and claimed to have recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from them.

Deputy superintendent of police (rural) Satpal Sharma said a team nabbed Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukhi, Vindo Kumar, alias Joshi and Jasvir Singh from Gobindgarh Jejian with three motorcycles. Six more bikes were seized at their instance following interrogation, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sangrur (city) police station.

In another case, the police arrested Rahul Kumar of Sangrur with a stolen motorcycle. A case under Section 379 of the IPC was also registered against him.