chandigarh news

Four arrested with pistols, cartridge in Kharar

The four were arrested at a blockade on Landran road, Kharar while they were on their way to execute; a .315 bore and a .32 bore pistol each and six live cartridges were recovered
Police arrested four person for possessing two pistols and six live cartridges in Kharar. (HT File)
Published on Apr 04, 2022 01:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Police’s crime investigating agency (CIA) staff arrested four persons for possession of two illegal weapons and six rounds of cartridges.

The accused, identified as Sanjay Kumar and Rahul of Ekta Colony, Balongi, Parshottam Kumar of Ranjit Singh Nagar, Kharar, and Shiva of Guru Nanak Colony, Balongi, have been sent on police remand.

CIA in-charge inspector Shiv Kumar said the four were arrested while they were on their way to execute a crime. “Their interrogation will reveal their main cause of roaming in the district with weapons,” he said.

Police had put up a blockade on Landran road, near Bhuru crossing, following a tip-off. The accused were arrested at the spot, but not before they tried to flee in a Verna car.

The CIA team recovered a .315 bore and a .32 bore pistol each and six live cartridges from them. Police are currently investigating their involvement in other criminal activity.

