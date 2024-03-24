Four booked for furnishing fake surety in Panchkula court

Following directions from a local court, police booked four people for submitting fake surety in court. At the time of bail of accused, one Harvinder Singh appeared before the court as a surety, and produced his Aadhaar card as well as property details. (HT)

The case was registered on March 22, following an inquiry on the directions of the court of additional chief judicial magistrate Hitesh Garg.

Danish of Yamunanagar was arrested by police in connection with an FIR registered at the Chandimandir police station on March 14 under Sections 323, 365, 506 and 120-B of the IPC. At the time of bail of accused, one Harvinder Singh appeared before the court as a surety, and produced his Aadhaar card as well as property details. On verification, the same were found to be fake.

The law mandates that somebody needs to stand as surety for an accused before he could be granted bail. The process is meant to ensure that the accused does not flee and appears before the court when required.

The real Harvinder Singh from Sohana in Mohali moved an application before the court saying that a fake surety was produced before the court using his Aadhaar card and property details.

The preliminary inquiry into the matter by the police revealed that at the time of furnishing bail bonds of accused Danish, some person impersonated himself as Harvinder Singh and submitted the jamabandi pertaining to the land owned by Harvinder Singh and a fake Aadhar Card.

Upon verification, Aadhaar card number of real Harvinder Singh was found different from the number of the fake Aadhaar card submitted in the court. The impersonator had also faked the stamp and signatures of patwari and tehsildar.

In the preliminary inquiry, it was concluded that accused Danish, Sultan (who identified him), Gurmukh and an unknown person who impersonated as Harvinder Singh entered into a criminal conspiracy to commit cheating and prepared forged documents and committed cognisable offences under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the IPC.

Considering the inquiry report, the court of additional chief judicial magistrate Hitesh Garg cancelled the bail of accused Danish and issued his arrest warrants while issuing directions to the station house officer (SHO) to register an FIR.

It is not the first time a fake surety has been detected. In October 2023 three persons were booked on the direction of Kalka judicial magistrate for producing fake surety in the court. The case came to light after one Avtar Singh appeared before the court and moved an affidavit saying he had not furnished the surety of any accused in a cheque dishonour case. On verification, it came to the fore that somebody by the name of Avtar Singh had used his property papers fraudulently while standing surety for accused Raj Kumar Verma.

The court issued directions to register a case against accused Raj Kumar Verma, his surety Avtar Singh, identifier Gurmukh Singh, and another person, under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC.