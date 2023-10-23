Four booked for killing former sarpanch’s brother in Bhiwani

Police have booked four people for allegedly thrashing a 28-year-old man to death in Bhiwani’s Garwa village on Saturday night, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vikram Rahar, the brother of former village sarpanch Sonia Rahar.

In his complaint to the police, Anil Kumar said his elder brother Vikram had gone to irrigate his fields ahead of mustard sowing on Saturday night.

“Vikas, Krishan, Sumit, Akshay and four others intercepted my brother and attacked him with sticks and sharp weapons. He was rushed to a hospital in Hisar, where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” the complainant added.

He further said his brother was an eyewitness in a criminal case registered in the lead-up assembly polls in 2019, adding that a hearing was scheduled for October 26.

A Bhiwani police spokesperson said the victim’s body was handed over to his family after the autopsy.

“Four persons identified as Vikas, Krishan, Sumit, Akshay and four others were booked under sections 302 (murder) and 34 of the Indian penal code and efforts are on to arrest the accused,” the spokesperson added.

