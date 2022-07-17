Four booked in Chandigarh for duping 3 men on pretext of sending them abroad

Four travel consultants were booked for duping three men on the pretext of sending them abroad on Friday.

In the first case, the victims, Manjit Kumar and Ravi of Jind, accused consultants Mandeep Singh and Pawan Kumar, who have an office in Sector 34, of duping them of ₹ 15.5 lakh on the pretext of sending them to Switzerland. A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections of the Emigration Act was registered at the Sector 34 police station.

In a separate case, Anil Kumar, a resident of Mohali, alleged that Ravi Bhatia and Sanjay Bhatia of Gayatry Travels in Sector-34, Chandigarh, had cheated him of ₹18 lakh on the pretext of providing him with a work permit visa for Canada. “The accused, after taking money, neither handed over the visa or returned the money,” Kumar said.

A case was registered under Sections 420, 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of security or will), 468 (forgery for cheating) , 471 (use a fraud document as genuine), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Emigration Act.