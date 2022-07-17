Four booked in Chandigarh for duping 3 men on pretext of sending them abroad
Four travel consultants were booked for duping three men on the pretext of sending them abroad on Friday.
In the first case, the victims, Manjit Kumar and Ravi of Jind, accused consultants Mandeep Singh and Pawan Kumar, who have an office in Sector 34, of duping them of ₹ 15.5 lakh on the pretext of sending them to Switzerland. A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections of the Emigration Act was registered at the Sector 34 police station.
In a separate case, Anil Kumar, a resident of Mohali, alleged that Ravi Bhatia and Sanjay Bhatia of Gayatry Travels in Sector-34, Chandigarh, had cheated him of ₹18 lakh on the pretext of providing him with a work permit visa for Canada. “The accused, after taking money, neither handed over the visa or returned the money,” Kumar said.
A case was registered under Sections 420, 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of security or will), 468 (forgery for cheating) , 471 (use a fraud document as genuine), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Emigration Act.
Chandigarh mayor lays foundation stone of vet hospital
City mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon laid the foundation stone of veterinary hospital at Gaushala, Raipur Kalan, on Saturday. The foundation stone was laid in the presence of municipal corporation commissioner Anindita Mitra, local area councillor Harjeet Singh and several other senior officers.
Bolero hits ambulance; driver, woman killed, 3 injured in Mahendragarh
An ambulance driver and a woman, who had given birth to a girl child a day earlier, died and three others received injuries after a Bolero hit an ambulance in Mahendragarh on Friday night, the police said. In his complaint to the police, Pawan Saini of Narnaul said his wife Rashmi was admitted to Rohtak's PGIMS, where she delivered a girl child on July 10.
Will apprise voters of govt’s scams, says Abhay Chautala
Indian National Lok Dal secretary general Abhay Singh Chautala on Saturday said his party will apprise the people of the different scams that took place during the tenure of the BJP-JJP government in Haryana. Chautala was in Ambala to chair a party workers' meeting as part of his statewide outreach plan ahead of the party's founder and former deputy PM Chaudhary Devi Lal's birthday celebrations in Fatehabad on September 25.
Man gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment for abducting, raping teen in Panipat
A fast-track court in Panipat has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment convicting him of raping and kidnapping a 17-year-old girl. The father of the victim had filed a complaint with the police on March 19, 2020, about the missing of his daughter at the Israna police station of Panipat district. On his complaint, the police registered an FIR under Section 365 of the IPC and started the investigation.
Mohali admn kicks off state’s flagship green scheme
The district administration and forest department kicked off the state's flagship green scheme, 'Shaheed-e-Azam, Bhagat Singh Hariyawal Laher' at the City Park, Sector 68, on Saturday. A single-day plantation drive and van mahotsav was organised at Sector 68, and plantation drives were simultaneously held at 50 sites. Around 20,000 saplings were planted. Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh and deputy commissioner Amit Talwar were among those in attendence.
