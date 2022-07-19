Four Dadumajra dwelling units vacated in CHB drive
Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Monday had three dwelling units vacated from unauthorised occupants in Dadumajra that had been illegally constructed on the CHB land. Another dwelling unit was occupied without authorisation.
The occupants had failed to hand over possessions of the units within the prescribed time of 10 am on July 18, following which the eviction drive was carried out. The belongings of the occupant were taken out and the units were sealed by CHF officials.
“Now the possession of all the four dwellings has been taken over by the board. Some of the constructions have already been demolished and remaining illegal or unauthorised constructions will be demolished in the next few days. Building violations were also removed from these dwelling units,” CHB chief executive officer Yashpal Garg said.
Speaking about the violations, Garg said, “To avoid cancellation of units and eviction, all the allottees are again requested not to undertake any fresh building violations otherwise the same is liable to be demolished on their risk and cost, in addition cancellation of allotments.”
The anti-encroachment drive in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, meanwhile, was suspended without any action on Monday amid protest from local residents and political parties.
The drive directed against the tin-sheds outside shops started in the morning by a team of the UT administration and municipal corporation (MC). However, strong opposition on the spot stopped the teams from going forward with the drive.
Chandigarh Congress staged a protest at the spot, while the local unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party carried out a march to protest against the drive.
Congress workers were led by unit president Harmohinder Singh Lucky and youth Congress president Manoj Lubana. Speaking about the protest, Lucky said, “BJP is an agent of demolition in the city, who would target the homes belonging to weaker sections only. The BJP has not formulated a single scheme to rehabilitate the poor in Chandigarh so far.”
Meanwhile, local councillor and senior deputy mayor Dalip Sharma and BJP’s city vice-president Devinder Singh Bala, along with other party leaders and workers, also reached the spot to oppose the drive.
“About 75% of the shopkeepers have themselves removed the tin sheds. There are some minor encroachments that will also get removed by them. We got the anti-encroachment drive stopped,” said the councillor.
-
