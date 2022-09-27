Four days on, AAP MLA Gogi challaned for riding without helmet

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 27, 2022 04:18 AM IST

Four days after Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi was spotted riding a motorcycle without a helmet during AAP legislators’ protest march against the cancellation of a special session of the Punjab assembly, the Chandigarh Traffic Police challaned him on Tuesday

The photograph, which was shared by activist Harman Singh Sidhu, was widely circulated on social media. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The challan was issued after Gogi was photographed driving without a helmet. The photograph, which was shared by activist Harman Singh Sidhu, was widely circulated on social media.

