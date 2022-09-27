Four days on, AAP MLA Gogi challaned for riding without helmet
Published on Sep 27, 2022 04:18 AM IST
Four days after Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi was spotted riding a motorcycle without a helmet during AAP legislators’ protest march against the cancellation of a special session of the Punjab assembly, the Chandigarh Traffic Police challaned him on Tuesday
The challan was issued after Gogi was photographed driving without a helmet. The photograph, which was shared by activist Harman Singh Sidhu, was widely circulated on social media.
