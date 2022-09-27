Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four days on, AAP MLA Gogi challaned for riding without helmet

Four days on, AAP MLA Gogi challaned for riding without helmet

Published on Sep 27, 2022 04:18 AM IST

Four days after Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi was spotted riding a motorcycle without a helmet during AAP legislators’ protest march against the cancellation of a special session of the Punjab assembly, the Chandigarh Traffic Police challaned him on Tuesday

The photograph, which was shared by activist Harman Singh Sidhu, was widely circulated on social media. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Four days after Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi was spotted riding a motorcycle without a helmet during AAP legislators’ protest march against the cancellation of a special session of the Punjab assembly, the Chandigarh Traffic Police challaned him on Tuesday.

The challan was issued after Gogi was photographed driving without a helmet. The photograph, which was shared by activist Harman Singh Sidhu, was widely circulated on social media.

Tuesday, September 27, 2022
