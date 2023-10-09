Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Six dead as bus carrying Haryana teachers falls into gorge in Nainital

ByHT Correspondent, Dehradun
Oct 09, 2023 07:26 AM IST

Police and local authorities launched a rescue operation and rushed the injured to nearby hospitals, according to reports.

Six passengers were killed and 27 others were injured when a bus fell into a ditch in the Kaladhungi area of Nainital district on Sunday. The bus was carrying teachers from Haryana’s Hisar district.

A bus carrying 32 passengers fell into a gorge in Nainital on Sunday. (ANI Picture Service)

According to the information received from the Nainital district control room, the teachers were returning after visiting Nainital, when their bus fell into a 100-metre-deep gorge in the Nalni area of Kaladhungi. The incident took place at 8pm.

“The bus was carrying 32-33 people. They were going to Hisar in Haryana when the accident took place,” Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena told PTI.

The disaster control room in Nainital notified the state disaster response force (SDRF), leading to the swift deployment of rescue teams to the accident site. The cause of the accident has not been ascertained yet, an official said.

