Six dead as bus carrying Haryana teachers falls into gorge in Nainital

Six passengers were killed and 27 others were injured when a bus fell into a ditch in the Kaladhungi area of Nainital district on Sunday. The bus was carrying teachers from Haryana’s Hisar district. A bus carrying 32 passengers fell into a gorge in Nainital on Sunday. (ANI Picture Service)

According to the information received from the Nainital district control room, the teachers were returning after visiting Nainital, when their bus fell into a 100-metre-deep gorge in the Nalni area of Kaladhungi. The incident took place at 8pm.

“The bus was carrying 32-33 people. They were going to Hisar in Haryana when the accident took place,” Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena told PTI.

Police and local authorities launched a rescue operation and rushed the injured to nearby hospitals, according to reports.

The disaster control room in Nainital notified the state disaster response force (SDRF), leading to the swift deployment of rescue teams to the accident site. The cause of the accident has not been ascertained yet, an official said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!