Four dead, one injured in two road accidents in Himachal

Four people lost their lives while one was critically injured in different road mishaps in Himachal on Saturday, said officials. Two of the occupants died on the spot, while a seriously injured girl succumbed to her injuries on the way to the civil hospital in Kotkhai, said officials. (HT Photo)

Three people were killed in a road accident on Saturday in the Kotkhai area of Shimla district, said officials. The accident occurred near Baghadi on the Rawla Kyar link road when a car went out of control and plunged into a deep gorge, they said.

Two of the occupants died on the spot, while a seriously injured girl succumbed to her injuries on the way to the civil hospital in Kotkhai, said officials. The deceased have been identified as Pramod Kumar, Krishna, and Shalu, all residents of Kotkhai, the officials added.

While Pramod and Krishna died on the spot, Shalu died on the way to the hospital. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

One person died while another was injured in a road accident in Sangla area of Kinnaur district on Saturday, said officials.

Police said incident occurred at around 6.30 am on Saturday after the vehicle veered off the road and rolled down a gorge near Seringche village.

While the driver of the vehicle died on the spot, a female in the vehicle was seriously injured.

Police said that they are investigating the incident.