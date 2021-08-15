Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four deaths, 51 fresh cases Covid in Punjab
chandigarh news

Four deaths, 51 fresh cases Covid in Punjab

Ludhiana and Mohali reported seven cases each, followed by six each in Hoshiarpur and Pathankot and five in Patiala
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Chandigarh

Four more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Saturday as 51 cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection count to 5,99,896, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, the infection has killed 16,340 people in the state. One death each was reported from Amritsar, Barnala, Bathinda and Hoshiarpur.

The number of active cases rose to 572 from 568 on Friday.

Ludhiana and Mohali reported seven cases each, followed by six each in Hoshiarpur and Pathankot and five in Patiala. With 40 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,82,984, as per the bulletin.

