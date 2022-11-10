Four die as car plunges into Chenab in Doda

JAMMU: Four persons died after their car plunged into Chenab in the Doda district during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, officials said.

“Rains are hampering the searches which were launched last night itself. We have been able to retrieve the car out of which one dead body was found. The deceased was identified as Adit Kotwal, son of Rakesh Kotwal of Paryote,” said Doda SSP Abdul Qayoom.

He informed that searches with the help of SDRF men, police personnel, army, divers from Chenab rafting and locals were being conducted to trace and retrieve three others, who were on board the ill-fated car.

The car was on its way from Doda to Thathri when it veered off the road and plunged into Chenab near Premnagar.

“The Swift car was being driven at a normal speed but why it veered off the road remains will be clear after investigations. For now, we are focused on tracing three other youths,” the SSP said.

The three others were identified as Rohan Mangotra of Nayedangri, Surjeet Singh of Jodhpur and Vishal Chandail of Shiva Suhanda.