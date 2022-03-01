Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four former DEOs of Kaithal face FIR for financial irregularities
chandigarh news

Four former DEOs of Kaithal face FIR for financial irregularities

Kaithal deputy commissioner has recommended registration of the first information report (FIR) against four former district education officers (DEOs) for financial irregularities during 2007 to 2013
Directions were issued on the letter seeking action against Harcharan Singh, Kamla Middha, Sadhu Ram and Jasbir Singh, written from the office of director general of the secondary education department. (iStock)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 12:49 AM IST
ByNeeraj Mohan, Karnal

Kaithal deputy commissioner has recommended registration of the first information report (FIR) against four former district education officers (DEOs) for financial irregularities during 2007 to 2013.

Directions were issued on the letter seeking action against Harcharan Singh, Kamla Middha, Sadhu Ram and Jasbir Singh, written from the office of director general of the secondary education department.

The letter mentioned that in the audit report, it was found that 39.75 lakh was withdrawn between August 2007 and July 2013 from two bank accounts, but the withdrawal vouchers were not recovered from office records.

Maximum 14.30 lakh was withdrawn by Harcharn Singh, followed by 11.73 lakh by Sadhu Ram, 8.72 lakh by Kamla Midha, and 4.98 lakh by Jasbir Singh. Directions were issued for recovery of interest from the said officials from the date of withdrawal to the date of deposit.

All four officials have retired from service after superannuation. The letter written on February 23, has sought action against the said officials.

The deputy commissioner said directions were issued following an inquiry by the director secondary education and directions for registration of FIR were issued to DEO, Kaithal.

RELATED STORIES

He said the DEO has told him that the letter has been sent to Kaithal superintendent of police for registration of FIR under relevant law.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Mohan

Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP