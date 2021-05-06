Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four Gurugram youngsters killed as truck rams into car
chandigarh news

Four Gurugram youngsters killed as truck rams into car

Four youngsters from Gurugram were killed when a speeding truck rammed into their car while they were returning from a function near Nanda village in Rewari on Wednesday night
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 04:00 PM IST
The accident took place in Rewari district when the youngsters were returning to Gurugram from Mahendragarh after attending a pre-wedding function. (Representative photo)

Four youngsters from Gurugram were killed when a speeding truck rammed into their car while they were returning from a function near Nanda village in Rewari on Wednesday night.

Police said Tarun Kumar, 24, Rahul, 25, Rajbir, 26, and Devakar, 27, died on the spot. Their friend Deepak, who was also in the car, received injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Rewari.

Also read: Centre’s oxygen allocation ‘arbitrary’, Delhi tells Supreme Court

A police spokesman said that the accident took place when the youngsters were returning to Gurugram from Mahendragarh after attending a pre-wedding function.

“A speeding dumper rammed into their car and four of the five occupants died on the spot. The dumper driver fled the spot. Devakar and Tarun were the only children of their parents and studied at Delhi University, while the other two victims were doing private jobs,” the spokesman said.

A case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the absconding dumper driver.

Four youngsters from Gurugram were killed when a speeding truck rammed into their car while they were returning from a function near Nanda village in Rewari on Wednesday night.

Police said Tarun Kumar, 24, Rahul, 25, Rajbir, 26, and Devakar, 27, died on the spot. Their friend Deepak, who was also in the car, received injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Rewari.

Also read: Centre’s oxygen allocation ‘arbitrary’, Delhi tells Supreme Court

A police spokesman said that the accident took place when the youngsters were returning to Gurugram from Mahendragarh after attending a pre-wedding function.

“A speeding dumper rammed into their car and four of the five occupants died on the spot. The dumper driver fled the spot. Devakar and Tarun were the only children of their parents and studied at Delhi University, while the other two victims were doing private jobs,” the spokesman said.

A case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the absconding dumper driver.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 Mythbusters
Ajit Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP