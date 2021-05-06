Four Gurugram youngsters killed as truck rams into car

Four youngsters from Gurugram were killed when a speeding truck rammed into their car while they were returning from a function near Nanda village in Rewari on Wednesday night.

Police said Tarun Kumar, 24, Rahul, 25, Rajbir, 26, and Devakar, 27, died on the spot. Their friend Deepak, who was also in the car, received injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Rewari.

A police spokesman said that the accident took place when the youngsters were returning to Gurugram from Mahendragarh after attending a pre-wedding function.

“A speeding dumper rammed into their car and four of the five occupants died on the spot. The dumper driver fled the spot. Devakar and Tarun were the only children of their parents and studied at Delhi University, while the other two victims were doing private jobs,” the spokesman said.

A case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the absconding dumper driver.

