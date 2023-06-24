Four held for killing 83-year-old man in Punjab’s Fazilka

Police have arrested four persons for murdering an 83-year-old man to steal his tractor trolley in Fazilka.

A case was registered under Section 302,379,34 of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational Photo)

Avneet Kaur Sidhu, senior superintendent of police, Fazilka said that on Friday, Kartar Singh of Seed Farm Kacha village in Abohar was found strangled to death when he was sleeping near the motor room in his field.

The accused stole his tractor trolley and fled. A case was registered under Section 302,379,34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The arrested persons include Ranjit Singh Bawa of Seed Farm Pakka Abohar, Gurjant Singh and Akashdeep (19) of Buh Gujjar village, Ferozepur,and Harmanjit Singh (18) alias Kali of Gandu Kilcha Utar, Ferozepur. “The stolen tractor has been recovered,” said the SSP.

One held for 35-year-old woman’s murder

Meanwhile, body of a woman Bhravan Bai (35) of Behak Khas village was found in Hameed Saidoke village in Jalalabad of Fazilka. Police have arrested the accused Vikram Singh of Behak Khas village.“The victim and the accused were supposedly in a relationship. The accused killed the woman on being pressured for marriage,” said the SSP. “Accused was booked under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC while a pair of gold earrings was recovered from him,” the SSP added.

