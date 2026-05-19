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Four held with 5.5 lakh in fake currency in Malerkotla

Those arrested have been identified as Nazar Khan, a resident of Jhunir village in Malerkotla; Raj Mohammad, a resident of Dhuri in Sangrur; Mukhtiyar Singh, alias Gurjit Singh, a resident of Malikpur village in Jind, Haryana; and Asif Ali, a resident of Malerkotla

Published on: May 19, 2026 07:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
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The counter intelligence unit, Patiala, busted a fake currency module in Malerkotla with the arrest of four individuals and recovered 5.50 lakh in fake currency, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Monday.

The recovered fake currency in police custody. (HT)

Those arrested have been identified as Nazar Khan, a resident of Jhunir village in Malerkotla; Raj Mohammad, a resident of Dhuri in Sangrur; Mukhtiyar Singh, alias Gurjit Singh, a resident of Malikpur village in Jind, Haryana; and Asif Ali, a resident of Malerkotla.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said all recovered fake Indian currency notes were in the 500 denomination. “Preliminary investigation has revealed that accused Raj Mohammad has a criminal background, with one FIR under the NDPS Act already registered against him,” he said.

The DGP added that further investigation was underway to establish forward and backward linkages of the network.

Sharing operational details, AIG (CI Patiala) Dr Simrat Kaur said in a meticulously planned operation, a CI team in Muktsar arrested Nazar Khan and Raj Mohammad, and recovered 4 lakh in fake currency notes from their possession.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Four held with 5.5 lakh in fake currency in Malerkotla
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Four held with 5.5 lakh in fake currency in Malerkotla
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