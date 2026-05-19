Four held with 5.5 lakh in fake currency in Malerkotla

The counter intelligence unit, Patiala, busted a fake currency module in Malerkotla with the arrest of four individuals and recovered ₹5.50 lakh in fake currency, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Monday.

The recovered fake currency in police custody. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Those arrested have been identified as Nazar Khan, a resident of Jhunir village in Malerkotla; Raj Mohammad, a resident of Dhuri in Sangrur; Mukhtiyar Singh, alias Gurjit Singh, a resident of Malikpur village in Jind, Haryana; and Asif Ali, a resident of Malerkotla.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said all recovered fake Indian currency notes were in the ₹500 denomination. “Preliminary investigation has revealed that accused Raj Mohammad has a criminal background, with one FIR under the NDPS Act already registered against him,” he said.

The DGP added that further investigation was underway to establish forward and backward linkages of the network.

Sharing operational details, AIG (CI Patiala) Dr Simrat Kaur said in a meticulously planned operation, a CI team in Muktsar arrested Nazar Khan and Raj Mohammad, and recovered ₹4 lakh in fake currency notes from their possession.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} During further investigation, two more accused — Mukhtiyar Singh and Asif Ali — were also arrested, and additional ₹1.5 lakh in fake currency notes were recovered from them, she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During further investigation, two more accused — Mukhtiyar Singh and Asif Ali — were also arrested, and additional ₹1.5 lakh in fake currency notes were recovered from them, she said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The AIG said more arrests and recoveries were likely in the coming days as the investigation progressed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The AIG said more arrests and recoveries were likely in the coming days as the investigation progressed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In this regard, an FIR under Sections 179 (sell or circulate counterfeit notes) and 180 (possession of forged or counterfeit coin) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Amargarh police station in Malerkotla. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In this regard, an FIR under Sections 179 (sell or circulate counterfeit notes) and 180 (possession of forged or counterfeit coin) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Amargarh police station in Malerkotla. {{/usCountry}}

malerkotla patiala See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON