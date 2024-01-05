close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four held with 63kg opium in Jalandhar

Four held with 63kg opium in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jan 05, 2024 06:50 AM IST

Senior superintendent of police Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said during investigation, the accused confessed that they have brought the opium from other states and were to smuggle the same in different parts of Punjab

The Jalandhar rural police on Thursday arrested four drug smugglers and recovered a whopping 63kg opium from their possession.

Senior superintendent of police Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said that acting on a tip-off, the police laid a special check post near Goraya on national highway and intercepted two trucks and a tractor trolley.

“On checking the three vehicles, the police recovered 63kg opium stacked in polythenes in the trucks loaded with tea brought from Manipur,” he said.

Bhullar said during investigation, the accused confessed that they have brought the opium from other states and were to smuggle the same in different parts of Punjab.

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, Harmohan Singh, Jagjeet Singh and Jarnail Singh, all residents of Ludhiana district.

“The accused have made special chambers in their trucks and trolleys in which they used to stack the opium and smuggle it to different parts of the state,” he said.

A case has been registered under sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

One of the accused, Jagjit, was convicted for 10 years in poppy husk smuggling case and was out on parole.

“The investigation is on to look into their backward and forward links so that suppliers and purchasers could be identified,” Bhullar said.

