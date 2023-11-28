Four inmates booked as drugs, phones found at Goindwal jail

Four inmates have been booked after authorities found 128gm heroin, 1,000 intoxicant pills and four mobile phones and an equal number of SIM cards at Goindwal central jail on Monday.

The four inmates have been identified as Manpreet Singh alias Money of Muradpur village, Varinder Singh alias Billi of Bugga village, Malkiat Singh alias Ghugi of Sarhali and Jagdip Singh alias Jagga of Patti, Tarn Taran.

They have been booked under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act and Sections 21-B and 22-61-85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Goindwal Sahib police station. The case was registered on the complaint of assistant jail superintendent Sushil Kumar.

