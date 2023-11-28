close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four inmates booked as drugs, phones found at Goindwal jail

Four inmates booked as drugs, phones found at Goindwal jail

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Nov 28, 2023 08:28 AM IST

The four inmates have been identified as Manpreet Singh alias Money of Muradpur village, Varinder Singh alias Billi of Bugga village, Malkiat Singh alias Ghugi of Sarhali and Jagdip Singh alias Jagga of Patti, Tarn Taran.

Four inmates have been booked after authorities found 128gm heroin, 1,000 intoxicant pills and four mobile phones and an equal number of SIM cards at Goindwal central jail on Monday.

Four inmates have been booked after authorities found 128gm heroin, 1,000 intoxicant pills and four mobile phones and an equal number of SIM cards at Goindwal central jail on Monday. (HT File)

They have been booked under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act and Sections 21-B and 22-61-85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Goindwal Sahib police station. The case was registered on the complaint of assistant jail superintendent Sushil Kumar.

