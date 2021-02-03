Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four IPS officers transferred in Himachal Pradesh
Four IPS officers transferred in Himachal Pradesh

2001-batch officer Fulzele has been posted as IGP, Crime, while Bimal Gupta will replace him as principal, Police Training College, Daroh
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:23 AM IST
The transfers of two of the four police officers will be effective from April 1. (HT file photo)

In a minor reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government has transferred four Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

Atul Kumar Digamber Fulzele, a 2001 IPS officer who was serving as principal, Police Training College (PTC), Daroh, has been transferred as inspector general of police (IGP), crime, against a vacant post.

Bimal Gupta, who was DIG, crime, replaces him.

Their transfers will be effective from April 1.

Santosh Patial, deputy inspector general, cyber crime and economic offences, has been posted as DIG, intelligence and security, Dharamshala, against a vacant post with immediate effect.

G Shiva Kumar, who was awaiting posting after repatriation from central deputation, has been posted as the superintendent of police, Narcotics Control Bureau, crime investigation department (CID).

