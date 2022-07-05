Four killed in two accidents in Mandi, Shimla

Four people were killed in two accidents in Mandi and Shimla districts on Tuesday.

Three workers were killed and one was seriously hurt after the pillar of a gate fell on a tipper truck in the Khaliyar locality of Mandi town. The dead were identified as Rishav Kaushik of Mandi, Gurchain Singh of Rupnagar district and Vinod Kumar of Purnea district in Bihar.

Mandi superintendent of police (SP) Shalini Agnihotri said the accident took place around midnight when the victims were returning after unloading gravel at a construction site. The driver forgot to lower the trolley of the truck that got stuck in a gate. The pillar of the gate fell on the cabin of the truck, trapping the four inside.

Locals informed the police after which a rescue operation was launched. While the three workers died on the spot, the injured is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The police have registered a case.

In the second mishap, one person was killed and one injured when the Bolero SUV they were travelling in rolled down a gorge at Daghogi in Mashobra in Shimla district.

The deceased was identified as Suraj. The injured has been shifted to Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla.