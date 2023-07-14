4 killed, 2 hurt as car rams into truck in Mahendergarh

Four persons were killed and two others injured after their car rammed into a truck near Bachini village on National Highway 152-D in Mahendergarh on Thursday, said police.

Four persons were killed and two others injured after their car rammed into a truck near Bachini village on National Highway 152-D in Mahendergarh on Thursday, said police. (HT File)

The deceased have been identified as Dharmendra, 35, his wife and their two-year-old daughter and Somesh, 25, all residents of Nangloi in Delhi. Somesh’s wife Nisha and their relative Aarav suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment at the Mahendergarh civil hospital.

A police spokesperson said the mishap took place when they were going to Delhi and their car rammed into a truck on the NH-152D and four of them died on the spot and two are undergoing treatment.

“The condition of both injured is said to be critical and we are checking CCTV footage. The car was completely damaged and the truck driver fled the spot with his vehicle,” the spokesperson added.

