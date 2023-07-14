Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 4 killed, 2 hurt as car rams into truck in Mahendergarh

4 killed, 2 hurt as car rams into truck in Mahendergarh

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jul 14, 2023 12:50 AM IST

The deceased have been identified as Dharmendra, 35, his wife and their two-year-old daughter and Somesh, 25, all residents of Nangloi in Delhi. Somesh’s wife Nisha and their relative Aarav suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment at the Mahendergarh civil hospital.

Four persons were killed and two others injured after their car rammed into a truck near Bachini village on National Highway 152-D in Mahendergarh on Thursday, said police.

Four persons were killed and two others injured after their car rammed into a truck near Bachini village on National Highway 152-D in Mahendergarh on Thursday, said police. (HT File)

The deceased have been identified as Dharmendra, 35, his wife and their two-year-old daughter and Somesh, 25, all residents of Nangloi in Delhi. Somesh’s wife Nisha and their relative Aarav suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment at the Mahendergarh civil hospital.

A police spokesperson said the mishap took place when they were going to Delhi and their car rammed into a truck on the NH-152D and four of them died on the spot and two are undergoing treatment.

“The condition of both injured is said to be critical and we are checking CCTV footage. The car was completely damaged and the truck driver fled the spot with his vehicle,” the spokesperson added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police truck car accident
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP