Four Ludhiana bizmen targeted in four days by extortion network: Police

A fresh spate of extortion calls allegedly made in the name of gangsters has triggered panic among the city’s business community, with at least four businessmen — three from the bakery sector and one jeweller — targeted over the past four days, exposing what police believe is a growing pattern of organised intimidation. A case has been registered by the PAU police, and efforts are underway to trace the caller. (HT Photo)

Police sources said the threat calls are being linked to notorious gangsters such as Goldy Brar and Gopi Lahoria, prompting heightened alert across multiple police divisions.

The back-to-back complaints have raised concerns about a coordinated extortion network targeting traders for large sums.

In one of the latest cases, Gurpreet Singh, associated with the prominent Pal Ji Bakery chain, approached Division No. 5 police alleging that he received a call from a man claiming to be gangster Jaggu Lahoria. The caller allegedly demanded ₹20 lakh and issued threats of dire consequences if the money was not paid. The threat reportedly referenced a 2024 firing incident involving a bakery owner in Rajguru Nagar, amplifying fears.

Police have registered an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and initiated an investigation.

In a separate incident, a jeweller from Sarafa Bazaar, Tushar Bhandhari, reported receiving a call from a person identifying himself as Goldy Brar. The caller allegedly demanded ₹5 crore and followed up with threatening messages, including gun emojis.

A case has been registered by the PAU police, and efforts are underway to trace the caller.

The bakery sector appears to be under particular focus. Satinder Verma, a baker from Shivpuri Road, told police that he received a call from a person claiming to be Gopi Lahoria, demanding ₹10 lakh. Division No. 4 police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

In another complaint, Jatinder, a bakery manager on Rani Jhansi Road, alleged that the caller threatened to kill bakery staff if the extortion demand was not met. The Division No. 8 police have registered a case against Gopi Lahoria in this connection. Senior police officials said the pattern of targeting multiple businessmen within a short span suggests an organised attempt to create fear and extract money. Multiple teams have been deployed, and technical surveillance, including call detail analysis, is being carried out to trace the origin of the calls and identify those involved.

Police maintained that strict action would be taken against the accused and efforts were underway to ensure the safety of the business community.

The latest incidents come close on the heels of similar threats reported in recent weeks.