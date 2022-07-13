Four men arrested for killing 13 people during 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur

A special investigation team of the Uttar Pradesh Police probing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that claimed 127 lives in Kanpur arrested four more accused, including a three-time corporator, for allegedly killing 13 people in four separate cases at Dabauli and Govind Nagar areas of the city.

The SIT was formed by the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government in 2019 on the orders of the Supreme Court to reinvestigate the pending cases related to the riots that had followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984.

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Balendu Bhushan Singh, who is heading the SIT, said that so far 21 of the 73 identified suspects in 11 cases have been arrested.

The DIG said Kailash Pal, the then Congress corporator, was arrested for the Dabauli killings in which Vishakh Singh, his wife Simran Kaur, their four sons and a daughter were brutally murdered.

Pal and two other corporators were allegedly leading a mob that looted the victims’ house before killing them. Pal, who is now aged around 75, was booked on the basis of the statements given by Mahendra Singh and Avtar Singh, two of the surviving sons of Vishakh Singh.

The other three men arrested in separate cases that led to six deaths have been identified as Rajan Lal Pandey, 85; Deepak Dammulal, 70; and Dhirendra Tiwari, 71.