J&K: 4 booked under PSA for anti-national activities in Baramulla

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
May 27, 2023 12:30 AM IST

A police spokesperson said many cases were registered against the four as they were allegedly involved in anti-national activities

Police on Friday booked four men in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district under Public Safety Act (PSA) for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities.

The accused were booked after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority, a police spokesperson said. They have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu. (Getty images)

Javaid Hussain Yatoo of Goshbugh Pattan, Jan Nisar Khaliq Ganai of Chanderhama Pattan, Abid Parvaiz Hajam of Andergam Pattan and Nisar Ahmad Wani of Sultanpora, Pattan, were booked after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority, a police spokesperson said. They have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu.

The spokesperson said many cases were registered against the four as they were allegedly involved in anti-national activities.

“Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their ways,” he added.

