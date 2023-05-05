Two militants killed in encounter in Baramulla’s Kreeri area

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said. In the past two days, the security forces have neutralised four militants, including two infiltrators near the Line of Control (LoC) in frontier district of Kupwara. Security personnel deployed in Baramulla near the site of encounter in the Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

The two militants slain on Thursday in Kreeri Baramulla were locals belonging to south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

“Both were local terrorists, belonging to proscribed terror outfit LeT,” Kashmir additional director general of police Vijay Kumar said, identifying the duo as Shakir Majid Najar and Hanan Ahmad Seh from Shopian district. “Both joined terrorism in the month of March, 2023.”

The encounter in Baramulla took place during the wee hours on Thursday when the police received information about the presence of militants at Wanigam Payeen area of Kreeri in Baramulla.

A police spokesperson said a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police, army (29RR) and SSB (2nd Bn) in the area.

“During the search operation, as the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which they retaliated leading to an encounter,” the spokesperson said, adding, “As per police records, both the killed terrorists had recently joined terrorist ranks and were planning to carry out a terrorist attack in the area, which was timely neutralised.”

Police said incriminating material, arms and ammunition including an AK-47 rifle and a pistol were recovered from the site of the encounter.

Kumar termed the operation a big success as the killed militants were planning to carry out an attack in the area.

“In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is in progress. People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitised and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any,” the spokesperson said.