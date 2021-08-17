Four more held in constable paper leak case from Haryana’s Kaithal

The crime investigation agency arrested four more people in the paper leak case for the recruitment of male constables of the Haryana Police.

The accused are Baljit Singh of Hisar; Aman Kumar of Hisar; and Naresh Kumar and Sushil Kumar of Kaithal. Cops said the accused had taken the answer keys from the main accused, Narender of Hisar, who has already been arrested. Police also recovered a soft copy of the answer keys from their mobile phones.

So far, 21 people have been arrested in the case, including Jammu and Kashmir resident Nazir Ahmad Khande.

Police officials associated with the investigation claimed that Narender Singh had purchased the answer keys for ₹1 crore and sold them to several aspirants with the help of Ramesh Kumar, the owner of a private coaching centre for ₹12 lakh to ₹18 lakh per candidate.

Police, however, are yet to figure out how Narender got the answers to 98 questions, of which 82 were found to be correct.

“Nazir and Raj Kumar allegedly helped Narender to get the answer keys,” said an official associated with the investigation.

On why the police had not been able to find the source of the answer keys, Kaithal superintendent of police Lokender Singh said it is possible that those monitoring the examination may be involved.