Four newly sworn-in ministers take charge

Chandigarh : Four newly sworn-in cabinet ministers on Wednesday took charge at their offices in the civil secretariat on Wednesday.

These ministers include local government and parliamentary affairs ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar, tourism and investment promotion minister Anmol Gagan Mann, minister of freedom fighter, defence services welfare, food processing and horticulture Fauja Singh Sarari and health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nijjar, while extending words of thanks to the party and chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, assured that he would fulfil the responsibility entrusted upon him.

Sarari bowed his head before the Almighty for giving him opportunity to serve the people and expressing gratitude towards the CM.

Anmol Gagan Mann lashed out at the previous government over its “lackadaisical” approach towards Punjabis and said the leaders of previous governments had no pragmatic policy for tourism.