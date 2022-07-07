Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four newly sworn-in ministers take charge
chandigarh news

Four newly sworn-in ministers take charge

These ministers include local government and parliamentary affairs ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar, tourism and investment promotion minister Anmol Gagan Mann, minister of freedom fighter, defence services welfare, food processing and horticulture Fauja Singh Sarari and health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra
Four newly sworn-in cabinet ministers on Wednesday took charge at their offices in the civil secretariat on Wednesday.
Published on Jul 07, 2022 01:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Four newly sworn-in cabinet ministers on Wednesday took charge at their offices in the civil secretariat on Wednesday.

These ministers include local government and parliamentary affairs ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar, tourism and investment promotion minister Anmol Gagan Mann, minister of freedom fighter, defence services welfare, food processing and horticulture Fauja Singh Sarari and health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra.

Nijjar, while extending words of thanks to the party and chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, assured that he would fulfil the responsibility entrusted upon him.

Sarari bowed his head before the Almighty for giving him opportunity to serve the people and expressing gratitude towards the CM.

Anmol Gagan Mann lashed out at the previous government over its “lackadaisical” approach towards Punjabis and said the leaders of previous governments had no pragmatic policy for tourism.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP