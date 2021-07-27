Four of family feared dead as car falls into Chenab

A couple and their two sons are feared dead after their car plunged into Chenab in Ramban district on Monday.

Ramban district police chief PD Nitya said, “As per the information, a Swift Dzire (JK-02CM-7664) being driven by Rakesh Kumar of Paloura in Jammu along with his wife Asha Rani and two sons Sachit Bhagat and Mehul Bhagat, who were travelling from Srinagar to Jammu, met with an accident near Mehar in Ramban.”

“According to the eyewitnesses, the driver suddenly lost control and couldn’t stop the car from going down into the hill into Chenab river at Mehar. Search and rescue operations are underway by police, quick reaction team and UT’s disaster response force. However, till now there is no clue of the passengers,” she added.

Eyewitnesses said the driver lost control when he bent down to pick up something while driving.

1 dead, 12 hurt in Ramban collision

Meanwhile, one person was killed and 12 others injured in a collision between a truck and a tempo traveller at Chamalwas in Ramban district on Monday morning.

“A truck driven by Kabir Ahmed Khan of Baramulla lost control and hit a tempo traveller head on. The accident resulted in injuries to the labourers travelling in the tempo. They were heading to Srinagar. The labourers hailed from Bijnore,” said a police officer.

A 37-year-old man identified as Sajid Ahmed, son of Qayoom, who was referred to Anantnag government hospital, later succumbed to his injuries.

The injured were also shifted to GMC in Anantnag.