Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four of migrant worker’s family die under collapsed wall in Patiala
chandigarh news

Four of migrant worker’s family die under collapsed wall in Patiala

Punjab and parts of Haryana, including Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Punjab and parts of Haryana, including Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Four members of a migrant worker’s family, including their two children, lost their lives at Saidkheri village in Punjab’s Patiala district on Thursday after a brick wall adjoining the room of their residence collapsed due to heavy rain, reported news agency PTI.

“There was heavy rainfall. The wall collapsed trapping the family under it,” superintendent of police Sandeep Kumar Garg told PTI over phone.

Punjab and parts of Haryana, including Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday.

The national capital also witnessed a dust storm followed by downpour on Thursday night. The India Meteorological Department in its bulletin on Friday forecast thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places over Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab for the next three days. It also predicted heavy rainfall over Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi on June 13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india meteorological department monsoon in chandigarh rainfall in punjab
TRENDING NEWS

Delhi Metro’s DDLJ-inspired reply to man wanting to meet girlfriend goes viral

Woman breaks her own world record for longest eyelash

Vikas Khanna shares what his dog did when his sister was babysitting the pooch

Daughter texts dad about her new job, his reply leaves people in splits
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP