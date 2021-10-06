Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four teams to compete in Rama Atray memorial cricket meet in tricity area
Four teams to compete in Rama Atray memorial cricket meet in tricity area

The five-day Rama Atray memorial cricket will be played on league-cum-knockout basis and all the matches will be of 50 overs each innings. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 06, 2021 12:09 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The fourth edition of Rama Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament for Women will be held in Chandigarh and Panchkula from October 8 to 12.

Punjab Cricket Association, UT Cricket Association, Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association and Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association teams will be taking part in the tournament.

The five-day event will be played on league-cum-knockout basis and all the matches will be of 50 overs each innings. Matches will be played with the white balls and coloured clothing.

The winners will get a cash prize of 40,000 along with the winners’ trophy and runners-up will get a cash prize of 20,000. There will be awards for player of the match for each match, best batter, best bowler and best all-rounder of the tournament award. The league stage matches will be held on October 8, 9 and 11 while the final will be held on October 12 at the cricket stadium in Sector 16.

Tournament schedule

October 8: J&K vs UTCA at GMSS-26; Punjab vs HPCA at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula

October 9: J&K vs Punjab at GMSS-26; UTCA vs HPCA at Tricity Cricket Ground

October 11: HPCA vs J&K at GMSS-26; UTCA vs Punjab at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula

October 12: Top two teams (final) at Sector 16 Cricket Stadium

