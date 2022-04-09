Four-day Interior Exterior Expo kicks off at PAU
The 10th edition of four-day Interior-Exterior Expo 2022 kicked off at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Friday.
The expo was inaugurated by Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) national president CR Raju. MLAs Gurpreet Gogi, Jeewan Sangowal among others also visited the exhibition on the first day.
IIA chairperson (Punjab) Sanjay Goel said the exhibition seeks to provide the general public a wide range of choice under one roof and meet their needs with an exclusive choice of flooring, wall claddings and roofing solutions, designer artefacts and home accessories, interior and outdoor furniture, electronics and appliances, building and construction products, home utility products among others.
Organiser GS Dhillon over 175 exhibitors from different parts of the country have displayed over 1,000 products and services at this year’s exhibition, which will continue till April 11.
Back from Ukraine, medical students in Lucknow resume their studies online
It's 11am in Lucknow as Amulya Yaduvanshi greets her teacher in Ukraine, some 5000 km away, from where she along with other medical students was rescued after the Russian attack began 44 days ago. Like Amulya, many other medical students who returned to Lucknow from the war-torn country have resumed their studies and reconnected with their teachers as several medical schools in Ukraine have started online classes.
French fresco on the college wall!
Students of Isabella Thoburn College, under the guidance of French artist Lili Totas, are giving Leisure Hut exterior a colourful makeover. The artist from Lyon, France, is here for the Wall Art Festival as a part of Bonjour India 2022 organised by the French Embassy in India as she creates permanent frescoes using entire walls as a canvas. Totas was accompanied with Alliance Francaise de Lucknow director Vincent Miny, Zoey and Olive.
Chandigarh University announces CUCET 2022 scholarship test
Chandigarh University on Friday launched its national-level entrance-cum-scholarship test CUCET-2022, and offered scholarships worth ₹45 crore to students. Speaking on the occasion, pro-chancellor RS Bawa said the mission was to motivate and reward the talented youth. After inaugurating the online portal cucet.cuchd.in, where students can register for the test, Bawa said it offers flexibility to choose the slots and offer students academic scholarships up to 100% in the course of their choosing.
18-year-old assaulted in Ludhiana over school rivalry
An 18-year-old youth was allegedly thrashed by The victim, Ketan Shukla of Raman Enclave's former classmate and his aides over an old rivalry, in Rishi Nagar. The accused have been identified as Karan Sunet of Kitchlu Nagar, Diamond and Luvpreet. The victim, Ketan Shukla of Raman Enclave, stated the accused opened attack on him with sharp-edged weapons when he came out of his gym. He was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital by some onlookers.
Eshwarappa, 1 official booked in Shivamogga
Karnataka rural development and panchayati raj minister KS Eshwarappa and Shivamogga city corporation member Channbasappa of BJP have been booked on charges of hurting religious feelings and disturbing public peace in Shivamogga, said a police official on Friday. Eshwarappa is yet to respond to HT's calls and messages for a response on the police investigation.
