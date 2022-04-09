Four-day Interior Exterior Expo kicks off at PAU

The 10th edition of four-day Interior-Exterior Expo 2022 kicked off at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Friday.

The expo was inaugurated by Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) national president CR Raju. MLAs Gurpreet Gogi, Jeewan Sangowal among others also visited the exhibition on the first day.

IIA chairperson (Punjab) Sanjay Goel said the exhibition seeks to provide the general public a wide range of choice under one roof and meet their needs with an exclusive choice of flooring, wall claddings and roofing solutions, designer artefacts and home accessories, interior and outdoor furniture, electronics and appliances, building and construction products, home utility products among others.

Organiser GS Dhillon over 175 exhibitors from different parts of the country have displayed over 1,000 products and services at this year’s exhibition, which will continue till April 11.