ASI recruitment exam in Chandigarh: Middleman fixing deals between candidate, impersonator held

Two days after conducting the ASI recruitment exam in the city on Sunday, Chandigarh Police on Tuesday made the fourth arrest in the impersonation case by nabbing a middleman.

The accused was identified as Dalbir Singh, 42, of Bajana Khurd, Sonepat.

Police had earlier arrested three people, including two impersonators, who took the exam in place of original candidates.

Among them was Amit Kumar, who appeared for the exam instead of candidate Anand Kumar of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, at Government College, Sector 42. Later, Anand was also arrested.

Police had also caught another impersonator, Satish Kumar, 24, of Bajana village, Ganaur, Sonepat, who took the exam instead of Ashish Malik, who, according to police, is the son of a Haryana sub-inspector. While Malik is still absconding, the role of his father is under scanner.

According to sources, Dalbir acted as the middleman between Satish and Ashish.

They added that the candidates had fixed deals of over ₹20 lakh with their impersonators.

Dalbir was on Tuesday produced before a local court that sent him to five-day police remand for investigation about his role and details of the deal.

All accused have been booked under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 36 police station.