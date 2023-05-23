Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana Civil Services exam in 2021, 2022: Two booked for impersonation

Haryana Civil Services exam in 2021, 2022: Two booked for impersonation

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
May 23, 2023 12:31 AM IST

The action comes a day after the Faridabad police registered a zero FIR following a complaint by a centre supervisor at a private school

The Yamunanagar police have registered a case against two persons on the charges of fraud, conspiracy and others for impersonation during the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) exams in the past two years, on Monday.

During an initial probe, the police said it came to light that apart from Yamunanagar, the accused appeared in several other exams in the name of other candidates.
During an initial probe, the police said it came to light that apart from Yamunanagar, the accused appeared in several other exams in the name of other candidates.

They have been identified as Sanjay Ritwal and Neeraj. Other information about the accused is yet to be known.

The action comes a day after the Faridabad police registered a zero FIR following a complaint by a centre supervisor at a private school against Sanjay.

Priti Chugh, the supervisor, told the police that as per information received from the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) through a deputy commissioner, Sanjay submitted a written statement admitting that he appeared in the HCS exam held in Yamunanagar in 2021 and 2022 in the name of Neeraj.

“He has also admitted that he had appeared in many other exams, which was clearly stated by him in his statement. The candidate appeared in a school where all procedures such as biometrics, frisking, attendance match, admit card and everything was carried out and was found authentic, following which he was allowed to appear in the evening session exam,” she said in her statement.

During an initial probe, the police said it came to light that apart from Yamunanagar, he appeared in several other exams in the name of other candidates. He is linked with his other accomplices and is a part of a larger gang operating in the same domain.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC and 8(4) of the Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act at BPTP police station in Faridabad on Sunday. The police said as per the process, it was transferred and a case was registered at Yamunanagar city police station on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fraud hpsc
fraud hpsc
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out