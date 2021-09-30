Free all bus stands of encroachments in Punjab, transport minister Warring tells officials

Newly inducted Punjab transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday asked the department officials to ensure that all the bus stands across the state are free of encroachments in the next 48 hours.

Chairing his first meeting with the officials as minister, Warring said encroachments at the bus stands not only inconvenienced people but were also causing a huge loss to the state exchequer. “This needs to be checked at the earliest. Every encroachment — whether big or small — has to be removed or strict action will be taken,” he added.

The minister also asked the general managers to make efforts for enhancing revenue of the department. “Officials indulging in fraudulent activities will not be spared at any cost. Ensure speedy recovery of arrears from willful defaulting transporters. Also, due taxes must be collected from the transporters and anyone who defaults should be dealt with sternly,” he added.

He called upon the employees to perform their duties fearlessly and meticulously as per the laid down policy. Warring also asked them to ensure checking of government and private buses.

Proper cleanliness should be ensured at the bus stands and that general managers will be responsible for the upkeep of buses under their jurisdiction, he said.