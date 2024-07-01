 Free renal, liver transplants up to ₹3 lakh in Haryana - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
Free renal, liver transplants up to 3 lakh in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 01, 2024 05:24 PM IST

With this initiative, identified patients will be able to receive critical renal and liver transplants at PGIMS, Rohtak, without worrying about the prohibitive costs.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved a proposal under which free renal and liver transplant services up to 3 lakh will be provided to eligible patients under the Mukhya Mantri Muft Ilaj Yojana (MMMIY).

The chief minister has also sanctioned the fixed renal and liver transplant package of 3 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana - Ayushman Bharat (PMJAY-AB) scheme.

State health, medical education, and research minister Dr Kamal Gupta said that with this initiative, identified patients will be able to receive critical renal and liver transplants at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak without worrying about the prohibitive costs.

“These decisions aim to offer life-saving medical treatments to those in dire need, ensuring no one is denied essential healthcare due to financial constraints,” Dr Gupta said.

The health minister said the introduction of this facility, for the first time in a government healthcare institution, marks a significant stride towards bridging this gap and providing comprehensive care to the most vulnerable sections of society.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Free renal, liver transplants up to 3 lakh in Haryana
