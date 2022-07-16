Free third dose for adults: 594 turn up at Chandigarh hospitals, only 49 in Mohali
The health departments of Chandigarh and Mohali district initiated the special 75-day drive for administering the third dose of Covid vaccines to adults for free at 16 government facilities on Friday.
On the first day of the drive, as many as 594 adults turned up for the dose at the seven health facilities offering it in Chandigarh. Of them, 579 took Covishield vaccine and 15 Covaxin. Among those vaccinated with the third dose was UT health secretary Yashpal Garg, who motivated others to come forward and take the jab for better immunity against the virus.
So far, 56,269 adults in Chandigarh have taken the third dose in Chandigarh, significantly lower than the city’s eligible population of 8.43 lakh.
In Mohali, the drive recorded poor response on day one, as only 49 people showed up for the booster dose at the nine civil hospitals across the district.
Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said they were hoping for a better response in the coming days.
In Chandigarh, the free third dose for adults is being offered at PGIMER, GMCH-32, GMSH-16, the civil hospitals in Sectors 22 and 45 and Manimajra, besides the health and wellness centre in Sector 42.
In Mohali, adults can get the third dose for free at the nine civil hospitals in Mohali, Kharar, Dera Bassi, Boothgarh, Gharuan, Kurali, Banur, Lalru and Dhakoli.
Since May, Panchkula is already offering the booster dose for free at all government facilities.
177 people test positive in tricity
After shooting past the 200 mark on Friday, tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases dropped to 177 on Saturday.
The cases decreased from 91 to 80 in Chandigarh, 62 to 57 in Mohali and 50 to 40 in Panchkula over the past 24 hours.
However, amid fewer recoveries, tricity’s active cases rose from 923 to 963, highest in two weeks.
At 461, most of the infected patients are in Chandigarh, followed by 334 in Mohali and 168 in Panchkula.
Chandigarh’s fresh cases were reported from Sectors 2, 5, 11, 13, 15, 18, 21, 22, 24, 27, 28, 29, 31, 32, 33, 35, 36, 37, 38, 40, 41, 42, 45, 49, 50, 51 and 38 (West), Burail, Dadumajra, Dhanas, Kajheri, Khuda Lahora, Maloya, Palsora and Ram Darbar.
As many as 24 of the 57 cases in Mohali were reported from Mohali city, 17 from Dera Bassi and 16 from Kharar.
The daily positivity rate was 6.8% in Panchkula, 6.6% in Mohali and 6.3% in Panchkula.
-
Robbery accused found hanging at Ambala jail
A week after he was arrested for robbing a car in Ambala after shooting at a man and his son, a 42-year-old man from Patiala district was found hanging at the Ambala Central Jail on Friday, police said. The victims, Gulshan Kumar, a BJP leader and scrap dealer, and his son, Paras Bhatia, had suffered bullet injuries in the thigh in the incident.
-
Devendra Singh Babla appointed as vice-president of Chandigarh BJP
Devendra Singh Babla was appointed as the state vice-president of the Chandigarh BJP on Friday. Babla and his councillor wife, Harpreet Kaur Babla, had joined the BJP in January after being expelled by the Congress following a verbal spat with the then city Congress president, Subhash Chawla. Haryana additional chief secretary Sumita Misra, who is also the chairperson of the Chandigarh Literary Society, was the chief guest on the occasion.
-
Men who threatened teacher in Chandigarh school land in police net
Police arrested two persons who had walked into the government school in Maloya and threatened a teacher by brandishing a knife and later snatching a mobile phone . The accused, Aman Khan, 20, and both residents of Maloya, 19, Manish, were produced before the court on Friday and sent to a one-day police remand. The accused were arrested from Maloya following a tip-off.
-
Delhiwale: This way to the Lohe Wala Pul
As part of our 'Walled City dictionary' series that explores the names of Old Delhi places. Will the land where it stood still be known as Delhi? This is precisely the posthumous destiny of Lohe Wala Pul, the foot-over bridge of loha, or iron, that used to span upon a traffic light crossing on Netaji Subhash Marg. The bridge was dismantled in the pre-Instagram era.
-
CUET exam: Far-off exam centres leave candidates troubled
At the CUET exam centre at the Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology in Phase 2, Mohali, students who were set to appear for the exam in the second slot between 3 pm to 6.45 pm were seen present at the venue before 12:00 noon as they had to come from far away to the centre. Some students had exams in both slots on Friday itself.
